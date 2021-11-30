The price increase of WindTre is confirmed for January 2022

WindTre is about to block some services previously available for certain SIMs, and which, now, can no longer be used. Let’s find out what privileges we are talking about and when it will happen.

The official site of WindTre has been updated, and by going to the section dedicated to communications to customers relating to premium services, ie i VAS, we will find changes significant.

In fact, the operator will apply a total lock, also called barring, to those activities identified as “premium“In the code of conduct CASP 4.0. In this regard, the note tells us that: “WindTre informs that from 1 January 2022 the VAS subscription services (Premium Services referred to in CASP 4.0) will no longer be activated or usable on its network“.

The new legislation

Both the new ones clients than most Senior citizens, if they wish, they can request the activation of VAS directly at the company’s sales points, by calling assistance service via the app or the official website. From next year, however, it will no longer be possible to use them in any way, precisely because they will be blocked forever.

This happened following the investigation of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, prompting WindTre to announce – last year – that it would shut down paid activities for new ones SIM, particularly Internet and SMS. It will also be extended to calls to numbers 89X And 178, to those satellite and also at international guidelines high cost.

Only the services of carrier billing, the Bank SMS, i mobile ticketing, the televoting, i charity on numbering 455 and those for donations in favor of political parties. All the others reported by the company, in about a month, they will be permanently disabled, so it will no longer be possible use them.

WindTre, some time ago, had declared that theextension of the block of the VAS services would also be valid for older customers, that is, all those who had already purchased one SIM before October 18, 2020. Finally, know that starting from 1 January 2022 it will no longer be possible to take advantage of these premium business, consequently it doesn’t take much for understand that that moment is about to arrive.

