the price increases district by district (with the exception of Palestro and Maggiolina) – Corriere.it

The coming year? A brick. The “predictive algorithm” says it of the portal Immobiliare.it. The group analyzed the evolution of house prices in 11 Italian cities to predict market trends in 2022. Question: what will happen in Milan? Answer: the costs will still rise. Milan records one of the most dizzying rises in Italy: plus 4.2%. “As we immediately predicted when the pandemic broke out, the brick proved resilient, the costs held up and the new centrality of the house gave a great boost to the market – explains Carlo Giordano, CEO of Immobiliare.it – The projections confirm this trend which will continue throughout 2022, except for unforeseeable events that may impact the economy “. Like: a new, tough pandemic phase.

The map of the neighborhoods The gentrification of NoLo (North of Loreto) brought about a clear revaluation: in 2022 the areas of Turro, Cimiano and Pasteur will suffer an increase in the price per square meter of 8.4%, 7.7% and 7.6%. The southern suburbs are also growing, with Corvetto which earns 8.9 percentage points and Abbiategrasso-Chiesa Rossa which will see the value of prices increase by 7.6%. Viale Certosa is also interesting for possible investments: + 7.9%. More generally, prices will rise in most neighborhoods in 2022. The only exceptions, with a negative sign, the central area of Palestro (-2.9%) and the neighborhood of Maggiolina (which will lose 2.4 percentage points). Giordano concludes: «Being able to predict the evolution of brick costs in the medium term is now essential both for those working in the sector and for those who intend to invest in a home. Thanks to the use of technology and big data we were able for the first time to publish our projections for the new year, an important milestone resulting from months of work and tests ».

Prices per square meter: who goes up, who goes down The price increases in Center will be 2.4 per cent: from 9,395 to 9,617 euros per square meter.

Corvetto and Rogoredo: from 3,475 to 3,783 euros (8.9%).

Precooked, Turro: from 3,591 to 3,894 (8.4%).

Viale Certosa, Cascina Merlata: from 3,448 to 3,720 euros (7.9%).

Cimiano, Crescenzago, Adriano: from 3,062 to 3,299 euros (7.7%).

Abbiategrasso, Chiesa Rossa: from 3,795 to 4,084 euros (7.6%).

Pasteur, Rovereto: from € 4,085 to € 4,394 (7.6%).

Bicocca, Niguarda: from 3,264 to 3,510 euros (7.5%).

Udine, Lambrate: from € 3,731 to € 3,974 (6.5%).

Porta Vittoria, Lodi: from € 4,422 to € 4,693 (6.1%).

piazza Napoli, Soderini: from 4,818 to 5,094 euros (5.7%).

San Siro, Trenno: from 3,427 to 3,588 euros (4.7%).

Central, Republic: from 5,942 to 6,212 (4.5%).

Solari, Washington: from 6,311 to 6,595 euros (4.5%).

Bisceglie, Baggio, Olmi: from 2,476 to 2,583 euros (4.3%).

Porta Venezia, Independence: from 6,653 to 6,912 euros (3.9%).

Arco della Pace, Arena, Pagano: from 7,934 to 8,232 euros (3.8%).

Affori, Bovisa: from 3,072 to 3,186 euros (3.7%).

Fiera, Sempione, City Life, Portello: from 6,030 to 6,249 euros (3.6%).

Ponte Lambro, Santa Giulia: from € 2,646 to € 2,741 (3.6%).

Porta Romana, Cadore, Montenero: from 6,233 to 6,455 euros (3.6%).

Navigli: from 5,788 to 5,976 euros (3.2%).

Famagusta, Barona: from 3,690 to 3,807 euros (3.2%).

Bande Nere, Deceptions: from 4,066 to 4,177 euros (2.7%).

Forlanini: from € 2,734 to € 2,789 (2.0%).

Ripamonti, Vigentino: from 3,960 to 4,035 euros (1.9%).

Città Studi, Susa: from 4,881 to 4,967 euros (1.8%).

Porta Genova, Ticino: from 7,356 to 7,469 euros (1.5%).

Cenisio, Sarpi, Isola: from 5,744 to 5,828 euros (1.5%).

Garibaldi, Moscova and Porta Nuova: from 8,464 to 8,532 euros (+ 0.8%).

Maggiolina, Istria: from 4,382 to 4,276 euros (-2.4%).

Quadronno, Palestro, Guastalla: from 7,642 to 7,422 euros (-2.9%).

