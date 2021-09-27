News

the price is bargain, the reason

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Airstream, Tom Hanks’ caravan for sale at a surprising price: inside even movie memorabilia

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks (Getty Images)

He has been her traveling companion on sets for over twenty years now Tom Hanks he decided to part with his trailer. The American actor has put up for sale Custom Airstream, used in the last twenty-four years by the Hollywood star around the numerous sets in which he starred. Not a caravan like the others because inside there are some of the objects used on the sets by Hanks, as well as the actor’s memorabilia, autographs.

In short, a sort of cinema museum that will be available to the lucky buyer of the caravan. A vehicle equipped with a three-seater sofa, a bedroom, a kitchen and a dining room, as well as a bathroom and the classic awning. The exteriors are typical of the 70s and 80s caravans: made of solid steel.

READ ALSO >>> Stella Vita, an innovative camper: the feature that makes it unique in the world

Loading...
Advertisements

Airstream, Tom Hanks’ caravan: for sale at a low cost price

The caravan of Tom Hanks was put up for sale by the American actor. A vehicle that is not easy to transport given its length: seven meters. Certainly what is needed to have on board all the comforts needed by a star like the American actor.

CLICK HERE for photos of Airstream, Tom Hanks’ trailer

A star caravan therefore for a price that perhaps surprises: around 150 thousand euros. Certainly not what one would expect for a ‘mobile home’ that has hosted an actor of the caliber of Hanks. Certainly not in line with the valuation of the luxury camper used by another Hollywood star like Will Smith: two million euros.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

391
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
332
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
169
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
153
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
150
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
149
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
144
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
140
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
136
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top