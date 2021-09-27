the price is bargain, the reason

Airstream, Tom Hanks’ caravan for sale at a surprising price: inside even movie memorabilia

He has been her traveling companion on sets for over twenty years now Tom Hanks he decided to part with his trailer. The American actor has put up for sale Custom Airstream, used in the last twenty-four years by the Hollywood star around the numerous sets in which he starred. Not a caravan like the others because inside there are some of the objects used on the sets by Hanks, as well as the actor’s memorabilia, autographs.

In short, a sort of cinema museum that will be available to the lucky buyer of the caravan. A vehicle equipped with a three-seater sofa, a bedroom, a kitchen and a dining room, as well as a bathroom and the classic awning. The exteriors are typical of the 70s and 80s caravans: made of solid steel.

Airstream, Tom Hanks’ caravan: for sale at a low cost price

The caravan of Tom Hanks was put up for sale by the American actor. A vehicle that is not easy to transport given its length: seven meters. Certainly what is needed to have on board all the comforts needed by a star like the American actor.

A star caravan therefore for a price that perhaps surprises: around 150 thousand euros. Certainly not what one would expect for a ‘mobile home’ that has hosted an actor of the caliber of Hanks. Certainly not in line with the valuation of the luxury camper used by another Hollywood star like Will Smith: two million euros.