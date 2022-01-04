The price is close to 30 dollars, but the recovery is not certain

Polkadot’s price is trying to get back above $ 30, with two tests already failing in the last few hours. However, the tension on this resistance band bodes well for bullish traders, who could soon see a bullish break-out that will allow Polkadot to finally recover after a month of strong weakness.

At 6:15 pm this afternoon, the price of Polkadot (DOT) is exactly at $ 29,620, down -1.98% from the opening of $ 30,230.

The trading volume, on the other hand, rose by + 70.8%.

Polkadot Price Predictions: Are We Close to Break-Out Above $ 30?

The price of Polkadot is therefore in the test phase of resistance at 30 dollars from which, in the best case scenario for bullish traders, a solid bullish break-out could start, capable of reducing the gap with respect to the historical highs above 55 dollars. .

A stable and lasting overcoming of the first resistance could in fact quickly lead Polkadot (DOT) to test the next value at 32 dollars and then up towards the other intermediate level of 35 dollars.

Such a rise would already allow the cryptocurrency to return to the values ​​of the beginning of December 2021, but the upward trend assumed in this scenario could extend further to the resistance of $ 37.14 from which the collapse of last month began.

Beware of selling pressure in the $ 30 area

For the bearish scenario, it is sufficient to issue a warning: pay attention to sales volumes in the $ 30 area. As we are observing in these hours, in fact, the area in question is attracting the interest of traders and a further downward rebound cannot be excluded.

For the moment, if the price of Polkadot were to move away from below $ 29 after the current test phase, we could start to foresee a possible retracement even up to the already tested support of $ 25 in the short term.

Everything will therefore depend on the market reaction to the $ 30 area; what is certain is that the current price level will attract greater volatility.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

