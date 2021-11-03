the price is crazy but what a chance, the reason

A rare Porsche at auction at an exorbitant price: very few can afford the 911 GT1 Strassenversion

A Porsche dream, of those that any collector would like to have in their garage. To fulfill this desire, however, you need to have an ultra-millionaire bank account. In fact, there is talk of one of the 25 exemplars of the 911 GT1 Strassenversion from 1998: the street legal version of the 911 GT.

Those who want to buy it will have to participate in the auction of James Edition via BTC Auction Cars and get ready to shell out a huge amount. There are reasons why the price is stratospheric: beyond the fact that we are talking about a supercar produced in just 25 units, we must also take into account that the kilometers traveled so far are just 787. The 911 GT1 Strassenversion it has sporty lines and is characterized by huge air intakes and a large rear wing. To make it even more attractive there is certainly the 3.2-liter twin-turbo engine with 700 horsepower: an engine that allows this Porsche to go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.7 seconds.

Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion up for auction: stunning piece

There Porsche auctioned by James Edition is rear-wheel drive and has a manual gearbox. White with black interiors, it has a cost to make your head spin: over 10 million euros, to be precise 10,550,000 euros. A figure that excludes most collectors from the possibility of getting their hands on this authentic jewel.

There 911 GT1 StrassenversionAlthough it costs a fortune, it is not the most expensive Porsche in the world. The record, in fact, is held by one 917K racing car, dated 1971, which was bought by a lucky (and sure ultra millionaire) private collector for a whopping 14 million dollars, about 12 million euros.