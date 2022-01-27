the price is truly stellar

Tiger Woods is one of the most famous and richest sportsmen in the world: as shown by his yacht, Privacy, a staggering price

He is among the most successful sportsmen ever, as well as one of the richest in the world. When it comes to primates Tiger Woods is always present: 15 majors won, 110 professional tournaments, the most successful golfer in the history of this sport.

Statistics that explain why he managed to stay at the top of the world ranking for 683 weeks (of which 281 consecutive) and above all because in 2014 he became the first sportsman in the world to have broken the billion dollar barrier. Astronomical figure that also justifies the fact that Tiger Woods can afford one yacht as the Privacya real fairytale boat.

If you imagine a luxury yacht and some comfort on board, then Privacy has it. 48 meters long, with a total area of ​​600 square meters, this yacht was purchased by the golfer in 2004.

Tiger Woods, Privacy: a stunning yacht

Featuring five cabins capable of accommodating a total of ten people, it also boasts four quarters for nine crew members. Tiger Woods he usually calls it “my dinghy” even if everything looks like a dinghy: with a cruising speed of 18 knots, he also has a gym on board where the golfer keeps training. Woods, in fact, prefers to stay on this yacht during the tournaments that are held in New York.

With cherry wood interiors, Privacy also has a lift for three people, a huge Jacuzzi, large enough to accommodate eight people, and the inevitable cinema room and corner bar. The something extra for this mega yacht it is provided by the area that Tiger Woods wanted to be dedicated to scuba diving: this also explains the presence of a decompression chamber (inflatable) and an area dedicated to filling oxygen cylinders.

Three jet skis and two scooters for short shore excursions complete the luxuries. Of course, this all comes at a price: Privacy it cost 17 million euros and its annual maintenance amounts to 1.7 million euros.