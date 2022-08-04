The price of a barrel of oil falls and is quoted below USD 90 for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine

Oil losses accelerated yesterday after US data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles rose. (EFE/Larry W. Smith)



The main US oil contract fell on Thursday to the levels it was at before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. at the end of February pushed up crude oil prices.

The West Texas Intermediate fell 0.9 percent to $89.86 in afternoon trading in Europe.while the main international contract, the Brent, it lost 1.22 percent to $95.58.

Oil losses accelerated yesterday after US data showed that crude oil and gasoline reserves increased.

US crude oil inventories unexpectedly rose last week due to the fall in exports and the reduction of refineries.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, The OPEC+ oil alliance announced a symbolic increase in pumping of just 0.22% for next month.

“Simply put, demand concerns are now the dominant influence in the global energy market and while supply concerns will persist with the war between Russia and Ukraine, we will need to see evidence of demand stabilizing for the oil market to begin a near-term top.”indicates the analyst Tom Essaye, in a report by the firm Sevens Report.

Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks buoyed early Thursday ahead of key US jobs data.. and after the latest central bank move to counter inflation, this time by the Bank of England.

The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage point to 1.75 percent. and forecast a prolonged recession as uncertainty over energy supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine clouds the outlook.

Returning to the United States,s data from the Commerce Department showed that US exports hit a record level in June, narrowing the trade gap.

The report arrives before Government employment data being closely watched on Friday and that will influence the next movements of the Federal Reserve.

About Twenty-five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 32,780.27.

ANDThe broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,155.89, while the technology-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2 percent to 12,695.82.

Among the individual actions, Warner Brothers Discovery rose 2.3 percent after announcing that he was shelving the film adaptation of “Batgirl.” The move appears to reflect a change in corporate strategy after the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery.

