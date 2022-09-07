The price of a barrel of oil fell below 84 dollars for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Oil fell this Wednesday at record prices since February

A barrel of oil fell below $84 in Texas on Wednesday for the first time since early February.before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, weighed down by fears of a recession.

Likewise, Brent del Norte, a reference for crude oil in Europe, registered a loss of 3.18% to 89.88 dollars a barrel, while WTI, the reference in the United States, fell 3.48% to 83, $86, falling below $85 for the first time since January.

As of 9:00 AM New York local time, WTI futures contracts for October delivery were down $0.84 from the previous session’s close.

The reference oil price falls at the start of the day after rising 0.81% yesterday encouraged by the decision of the OPEC + alliance to withdraw from the market the 100,000 barrels per day that it had added a month ago.

A measure, which although it represents the first reduction in supply agreed by the alliance, has been described by analysts as symbolic, since the oil cartel has been producing for months well below the quota that had been set.

Texas oil opens down $0.84

For the firm Sevens Report, Chinese restrictions and “general global economic uncertainty increase risks to future consumer demand which, if it deteriorates significantly, will cause oil futures to fall to new lows.”

Some concerns to which is added the strength of the dollar, currency of exchange for black gold, and that makes it more expensive compared to other currencies.

In the same vein, the analyst at the firm Oanda Ted Moya assured that “despite some better-than-expected US services data, global growth does not look good at all and that is a problem for crude oil prices.”

Meanwhile, Wall Street opened Wednesday with its indices scattered amid uncertainty about the economy and the fallout from Europe’s energy crisis.

In early trading, the Dow Jow Jones Industrial Average was almost flat (+0.1%), the Nasdaq was up 0.42% and the S&P 500 was up 0.12%.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

