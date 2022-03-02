The price of a liter of gasoline in Puerto Rico exceeds the dollar for the first time since 2008

For the first time since 2008, the price of a liter of gasoline exceeded today, Wednesday, the dollarso the price range that can be seen at gas stations in Puerto Rico fluctuates between $0.99 cents and $1.02, reported the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO).

The director of the agency’s Economic Studies Division, Hector Roman Maldonadoexplained to The new day that the pattern of increases in the price of fuel, which began last week with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is due to the sanctions imposed on Russia, whose fuel exporters can no longer easily market their product on the international market.

Given this, the official hinted that additional increases are possible, since Puerto Rico does not produce oil or refine gasoline, but rather is obliged to buy the product at the market price in order to bring it to the island.

“To the extent that these companies (Russian oil companies) have difficulty marketing their product, the market will depend to a greater extent on what is available in this American continent. The outlook is for the market to remain tense and rigid in terms of what is on offer in the coming months.”, said Román Maldonado, in a telephone interview.

“Yesterday we heard from the president (Joe Biden) where he spoke that the United States and its allies were going to release 60 million barrels (of oil). As a general rule, when there is that announcement, prices go down, but we do not notice that today in the market. Both oil and gasoline continue with yesterday’s pattern: tight and rising margins”, he abounded.

He explained that a similar instability in the oil market had not affected Puerto Rico since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea, a territory that until then belonged to Ukraine. However, although the price of gasoline exceeded 90 cents, the dollar was not reached. The last time the price of gasoline at the pump was at or above the dollar in Puerto Rico was in 2008, when there were international problems with the supply of fuel.

Román Maldonado assured, at the same time, that the DACO continues to monitor compliance with its gross profit margin freeze orderso the price currently paid at gas stations on the island “is the lowest price on the market”, although it may seem expensive or exorbitant.

For example, he noted that if a gasoline price freeze order had not been issued, the cost of fuel at the pump to consumers would likely be $1.25.

“The market is high and since the market is high, if we want to continue to have the availability of fuel in the way we are used to using it, we have to pay it at the market price. The Puerto Rican consumer can be sure that what he is paying at the pump, although it is a high price, is not an overpriced price, it is the price that“, he claimed.

Currently, the price recommended by the DACO for the sale of regular gasoline fluctuates between $0.99 cents and $1.02. Meanwhile, for premium gasoline, the agency recommends a price between $1.04 and $1.10. Diesel, on the other hand, can be sold for between $0.967 to $1.00.

“It is very important for people to be calm and try to make adjustments in their consumption pattern”exhorted Roman Maldonado.

Those consumers who want to file a complaint with the DACO or report the sale of gasoline with prices outside the range recommended by the agency can write to the confidence section at www.daco.pr.gov or to the “DACO in your favor” mailbox on Facebook.