The price of AirPods has never been so low: the opportunity you were waiting for

AirPods, the most sought-after wireless headphones on the market, are cheaper than ever. That is to say, it is your opportunity to get some if you have wanted them since they came on the market but they always seemed too expensive.

Amazon.com has reduced them by 37% and Amazon Mexico by 33%, placing its price at an all-time low. We have taken a look at other large stores and we can assure you without fear of being wrong that you will not find them cheaper.

The offered models belong to the second generation, so we are going to tell you the differences so that you know what to choose and if the offer is worth it.

If you pass someone on the street with some white wireless headphones, cane-style and with a small silver finish on its ends, you will almost certainly be in front of the official Apple headphones. These are the best-known models on the market, to the point that they have defined the style of other manufacturers. There is no one who does not want some AirPodsso this offer makes it easy.

second generation

It is important to clarify that the offered models belong to the second generation of AirPods. This means that they are not the newest (3rd generation), which offer a design more similar to AirPods Pro, with a smaller body and compatibility with spatial sound technology for greater immersion while listening to music or playing a movie.

The design of the second generation is more continuous, and they still look like the usual AirPods. The third generation, on the other hand, are more like the AirPods Pro, since the stick is smaller (curiously, it has a longer battery life). Although neither of the two versions offers interchangeable pads for a better fit in the ear.

original apple headphones

In the market you will find many counterfeit proposals for Apple AirPods, but obviously they will not work in the same way as the original Apple model. Its technology of quick pairing It will allow you to connect the hearing aids just by bringing them closer to your iPhone or iPad, and you will also be able to use Siri as long as you pair them with an iPhone.

Like other wireless headphones, they are perfectly compatible with Android By connecting them via Bluetooth, however, their true potential is expressed within the Apple ecosystem, making them the ideal headphones for Apple users.

best price on amazon

The most interesting thing about this offer is that it is the highest price drop that the product has had while it was available on Amazon. Priced at $2,699 pesos or 99 dollarswe are facing a fantastic offer of more than 30% off that you will hardly be able to refuse if you are looking for hearing aids of its kind.

The included charging case also allows you to wirelessly recharge the battery using any wireless charging pad. This stove is responsible for recharging the headphones reaching 24 hours of playback, so you will have plenty of music for the whole day.

