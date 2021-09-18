The price of Bitcoin (BTC) confirms support and hacks, Solana (SOL) and this Altcoin outperforms »Crypto Insider

After a period of about two days, Bitcoin (BTC) price decreased slightly and the support Looking back at $ 47,000, it looks like the largest cryptocurrency on the market will recover higher. The entire market is following Bitcoin in this move with solana (SOL) in particular leading the top ten!

Bitcoin (BTC) crack

but first Bitcoin. It recorded a nice increase of over 3% compared to last night after a period in which the price fell. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is on top height On September 16th, making it look like that bulls This resistance can now be addressed.

Good night friends pic.twitter.com/v6dbTmTlbA – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) September 18, 2021

The signs to watch out for for now are the trading volume. A move towards $ 50,000 could be boosted with an increase in trading volume. There is still strong resistance expected around this price area, so caution is advised. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is $ 48,675 Coinbase crypto exchange, up about 1.5% from the past 24 hours.

Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) continue to do well

Looking at the rest of the market, we are currently seeing red numbers within the top ten. Most prices follow bitcoin’s upward movement, so altcoins are likely to turn green as well. Ethereum (ETH) is 1.1% lower than 24 hours ago and is worth $ 3,509. Cardano (ADA) Drops 0.5% and has a value of $ 2.40.

Solana is the only climber in the top ten. The SOL has risen 7% in the past 24 hours and is now at $ 156. It looks like this week’s problems So leave it behind. Another notable upside is back out of the top 10. Avalanche (AVAX), which recently started to rise sharply Announcing a major investment, Once again on the bright side. AVAX shares rose 16% to a value of $ 73.75. This makes him the fastest climber among the top 100 climbers.