The price of bitcoin can still rise to 100 thousand dollars despite the difficulties of November

The bitcoin analyst known by the pseudonym Plan B is well respected among bitcoiners and has amassed 1.5 million followers on Twitter since October 2017. Plan B is the creator of the popular bitcoin pricing model called stock-to-flow (S2F), which quantifies the scarcity of commodities. (bitcoin) and then divides it by annual issue (the flow). The analyst did well with regards to bitcoin price predictions, but this month one of his predictions was missing. It started four months ago when Plan B tweeted predicting the “worst case scenario for 2021” in June.

Plan B states that the price of bitcoin is still “on its way to $ 100,000” despite the failure to forecast the November price. Three out of four of his monthly price predictions so far have come to fruition and he was not wrong when he said that “$ 64,000 was not the best.” Failure to meet targets in November was the first time a Plan B prediction has been disproved.

The analyst has also created a survey, in which he asks his followers if 69 thousand dollars was the maximum for this halving cycle or if the price of bitcoin will exceed the 69 thousand dollars reached on 10 November. Statistics from the Plan B survey indicate that at the time of writing, 78.4% think the price of BTC will exceed $ 69,000 while 21.6% believe that “$ 69,000 was the top”.