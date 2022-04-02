The price of Bitcoin continues to increase its value gradually

Despite slight fluctuations, The price of Bitcoin (BTC) starts the morning of April exceeding the estimated price reached in the last price analysis.

Trading this month above USD 45,000, exceeding the range of last week, thus showing a recovery behavior.

However, in the main LATAM markets, the price of the cryptocurrency, in some countries, has reflected a significant rise, and in others slight fluctuations of decline.

Now we will see how the month begins, the price of Bitcoin in the main markets of Latin America.

Argentina

In Argentina, the price of bitcoin, according to Ripio’s update, showed a slight decrease compared to the previous week. Although this is still over 8 million Argentine pesos (ARS), both for purchase and for sale.

However, compared to last week, The active crypto begins the morning of April with a negative variation of -0.56% in the South American country.

Colombia

In Colombia, the price of the cryptocurrency is trading above 166 thousand Colombian pesos (COP). Showing a rise at the time of writing compared to last week, Buda.com reported this morning.

Likewise, bitcoin, in the past 24 hours and in the last 7 days, has had a positive variation of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

Chile

In Chilean territory, the price of bitcoin also shows a rise at the beginning of the month, at the time of writing this article. According to the exchange Buda.com, the cryptocurrency is valued this morning above 354 thousand Chilean pesos (CLP).

However, compared to the last analysis, the cryptocurrency has had a variation of -5.2% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 days it is +1.7%.

Mexico

According to data presented by the Bitso.com exchange, the price of the digital currency, like last week, continues to rise.

For this morning in the Mexican market, the cryptocurrency in the MXN/BTC pair is at 160.16 BTC pesos. Thus reflecting a bullish behavior compared to the last analysis performed.

Peru

In Peru, the BTC is trading at 168,500 Peruvian pesos (PEN), and has suffered a variation of -4.5% in the last 24 hours and +2.8% for the last 7 days, This was announced by the exchange Buda.com.

Venezuela

On the part of Venezuela, The SatoshiTango exchange reported that for this morning at the beginning of April, in the Caribbean country, the BTC is valued above 180 billion sovereign bolivars (VES).

However compared to last week’s analysis, the cryptocurrency shows a value gain of -4.00%.

“Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the points of view or the editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information presented here should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investments and commercial movements involve risks. and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision”

