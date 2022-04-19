The price of bitcoin dances to the rhythm of this behavior of investors

Key facts: There has been high demand for bitcoins in the current zone and close to $60,000.

Investors hold their coins for the long term, from before the maximum price.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) falls, bounces; then it falls back a bit and rises again. This has been the constant for weeks for the cryptocurrency in the market, which has oscillated continuously in a range between $33,000 and $45,000 between January and today; and even one more closed in recent weeks: between 38,000 and 43,000 dollars per unit.

This has an explanation. Most investors have their entry prices for the asset in these rangesas the analysis firm Glassnode exposes in its most recent bulletin.

As they expose in their research, recently “a large amount of coin supply has been accumulated again between $38,000 and $45,000, which is the main price range of the current market consolidation.”

Looking at the Glassnode charts, we can see that there are about 2 million BTC (more than 10% of the 19 million in circulation) bought or last moved between $35,000 and $42,000. The range remains close to what we have previously reported on CriptoNoticias. In other words, a large number of Bitcoin users bought their cryptocurrencies at a price similar to the one that has been trading in recent days, which could mean that they will defend those prices and that they are not currently reporting millionaire losses.

The figure makes that price zone one of the most in demand today, complemented by investor behavior that Glassnode refers to as “insensitive” to price changes:

“Much of the volume profile for January 22 [mínimo de este año alrededor de los 33.000 dólares por BTC] remains intact. Despite an additional 2.5 months of sideways consolidation, a large proportion of the market seems unwilling to spend and sell their coins, even if their coins are at a loss. This suggests that price-insensitive HODLers have much of the supply below $40,000.” glass node

Long-term and short-term investor outlook

As for whether short-term and long-term investors are accumulating or selling BTC, Glassnode breaks it down to show how each type of market player is trending towards bitcoin.

According to their estimates, “almost everyone who bought after the ATH[all-timehigharound$69000”isashort-termbuyerorowner[máximohistóricoalrededordelos69000dólares”soncompradoresopropietariosenelcortoplazo. That is, they are more speculators than investors. Therefore, “this cohort is more likely to spend their coins in reaction to market volatility.” They would sell, in that case, at a loss.

On the contrary, those who have BTC bought before the ATH was fixed are mostly investors who maintain their positions in the long term. The latter would then be less likely to sell their BTC. “This cohort is the least likely to spend their coins, preferring to hoard ahead of the next macro bull market,” the researchers allege.

In this graph you can see the price ranges with the highest accumulation by investors. Source: Glassnode.

Even so, it is noteworthy that another zone of high demand for buyers has been precisely close to 60,000 dollars per coin, as the report also clarifies. After the zone exposed above, between 57,000 and 63,000 dollars, there is another accumulation zone with a large number of bitcoins traded at that price in recent months.

But more than illustrating buying or selling zones, for Glassnode this data “shows that there was a relatively constant demand for BTC both on the way up (August-November) and on the way down (November-January)”. People are looking to accumulate BTC regardless of its priceseems to indicate this reading.

If this behavior continues, it could be a positive sign for the market in the long term. Especially, as more investors are unwilling to capitulate or sell at a loss during red market times, which can be translated to that they continue to see the market positively and consider that in the future the price will rise again.

As long as that is the general market sentiment, the price will continue to dance around investors’ buying and accumulating levels.