The price of bitcoin is heading towards the golden cross

Bitcoin is heading for the gold cross on the daily chart! The golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses the 200-day moving average on the upside. Although a technical indicator is nothing more than a simple indicator of an asset’s momentum and recent price trends, it is particularly followed and monitored by large traders and capital allocators in the financial system.

Here are the historical returns over different time periods for gold crosses in Bitcoin history:

Source: Kraken Intelligence

While technical indicators are almost irrelevant in terms of Bitcoin’s long-term adoption as a global monetary network, the gold cross is encouraging momentum-driven traders and could signal that Bitcoin’s next move is near.

Gary Gensler Coming For “Crypto”

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) testified today before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee with a cross-section of signals on cryptocurrency trading and lending platforms, fixed-value currencies and legal status offer and sale of token cryptocurrencies that can be classified as collateral. In a document highlighting Gensler’s key points previously released today, the following was said:

“Make no mistake: to the extent that there are securities on these trading platforms, according to our laws they are required to register with the Commission unless they are entitled to an exemption.”

Gensler also tried Coinbase, pointing out that “he is not registered with us even though they have tokens on the exchange that could be stocks” on the background of CEO Brian Armstrong. Topic of the tweet He attacked the Securities and Exchange Commission in early September, calling the commission “superficial”.

This is the main difference between “cryptocurrencies” and “bitcoin”. Bitcoin is fairly decentralized and the clean concept of an asset class separates it from any other “cryptocurrency” out there. To quote Gensler again, this time from the comments made in early August From this year:

“In this work, I have come to believe that while there is a lot of hype disguised as reality in cryptocurrencies, Nakamoto’s innovation is real. Furthermore, it has been and can continue to be a catalyst for change in the finance and finance sectors. … Basically, Nakamoto was trying to create a private form of money without a central intermediary, such as a central bank or commercial banks ”.