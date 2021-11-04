The price of bread at the highest for ten years, in Palermo exceeds 3 euros per kilo

The record prices reached by wheat are moving in an avalanche on the shopping cart with prices increasing 10 times from the field to the bread on the shelves. This is what emerges from the Coldiretti analysis from which it is highlighted that the price of soft wheat for bakery has reached the maximum values ​​of the decade a on the basis of futures contracts in the lists of the Chicago Bord of Trade (CBOT), the reference point for the future market of agricultural commodities.

A kilo of soft wheat in Italy is sold for about 32 cents while a kilo of bread is bought by citizens at an average value of 3.2 euros per kilo with an increase of twelve times, taking into account that to make a kilo of bread about a kilo of wheat is needed, from which 800 grams of flour are obtained, to be mixed with water to obtain a kilo of finished product.

Other costs affect the final price, as demonstrated by the extreme variability of the prices of bread along the Peninsula, while those of wheat are directly influenced by international prices. If in Milan a one kilo loaf costs 4.25 euros, in Rome it costs around 2.65 euros while in Palermo it costs an average of 3.07 euros per kilo. according to Coldiretti elaborations on data from the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development in September.

Moreover, consumer prices have never dropped in recent years despite the high variability of wheat prices, which for a long time have been below production costs. With wheat underpaid to farmers in the last 4 years, we have gone from 543,000 hectares of soft wheat grown in Italy to the current slightly less than 500,000 hectares for a production of about 2.87 million tons with the increase in dependence on foreign countries. it has even reached 64% of demand, which is now weighing on the decline in production in Russia and Ukraine due to the effect of the climate. And what is worrying are the next sowings with the costs that have doubled for farmers who – explains Coldiretti – are forced to face increases of up to 50% for the diesel fuel necessary for activities that include grubbing up, rolling, sowing and fertilization but also the costs for the purchase of fertilizers for agricultural machinery and spare parts for which worrying delays in deliveries are occurring are also increasing.

To reduce volatility and stabilize prices, it is necessary to create virtuous supply chain relationships with agreements that enhance the supremacy of Made in Italy and guarantee the sustainability of production in Italy with multi-year commitments and the recognition of a “fair” purchase price, based on the actual sustained costs. A need to reduce dependence on foreign countries from where today more than 6 out of 10 wheat grains consumed in Italy arrive.

© All rights reserved