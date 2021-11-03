The price of bread is ten times higher: the fault of the record prices of wheat

Bread is ten times more expensive due to the record prices reached since grain. An analysis of Coldiretti: the price of soft wheat for bread making has reached i maximum values of the decade. More precisely, a kilo of soft wheat in Italy is sold to about 32 cents while a kilo of bread it is bought by the citizens at a value average of 3.2 euros per kilo with an increase then by 12 times, taking into account that to make a kilo of bread it takes about a kilo of wheat, from which 800 grams of flour are obtained, to be mixed with water to then obtain a kilo of finished product. The same fate, according to the Financial Times, it was the turn of some typical breakfast products: coffee, milk, sugar, wheat, orange juice. Their cost has risen to the highest in ten years, according to the special “breakfast index” prepared by the British newspaper.

To affect the final price – also observes Coldiretti – are other costs as theextreme variability of bread prices along the peninsula while those of wheat are directly influenced by international prices. In detail, if a Milan– according to Coldiretti elaborations on data from the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development in September – a loaf of a kilo costs 4.25 euros, to Rome you travel on 2.65 euros while a Palermo costs on average 3.07 euros per kilo. The organization adds that, moreover, consumer prices have never dropped in recent years despite the strong variability of wheat prices, which for a long time have been below production costs.

“Moreover consumer prices – continues Coldiretti – they never dropped in recent years despite the high variability of wheat prices, which for a long time have been below production costs “. With the grain underpaid to farmers in the last 4 years it has gone by 543,000 hectares of soft wheat grown in Italy to the current ones just under 500,000 hectares for a production of about 2.87 million tons with the increase in dependence on foreign countries which has even reached 64% of the requirement, which is now weighing on the decrease in production in Russia and Ukraine due to the effect of the climate. The next sowing is also worrying with the costs that have doubled for the farmers who – explains Coldiretti – are forced to face price increases up to 50% for the diesel fuel necessary for the cultivation activities but the costs for the purchase of fertilizers, agricultural machinery and spare parts for which there are even worrying delays in deliveries are also increasing.