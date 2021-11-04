The price of BTC has jumped 50% since China ‘selflessly’ banned mining

It’s been 150 days since China banned Bitcoin (BTC) mining, and it appears that the measure has favored BTC’s price action.

Five months ago, China caused a considerable but predictable stir by strengthening its hostile policies towards cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoiners to China: thanks for the ban

Like all previous “bans”, China’s move against miners caused temporary price turbulence, coupled with the largest physical upheaval in Bitcoin’s history.

As miners closed their doors and moved out of China, the Bitcoin network’s hash rate plummeted by 50%, and in the months that followed, the difficulty slowly adjusted to the changes.

Since then, however, a powerful renaissance has occurred, and now the network and its security have virtually wiped out any trace of the Chinese impact. Bitcoin’s price action, meanwhile, shows a much clearer trend.

“China banned BTC transactions and mining just 150 days ago,” summed up analyst Willy Woo.

“Today the network is more decentralized than ever and the price has increased by 50%. Antifragile. “

As Cointelegraph reported, historically Beijing’s anti-Bitcoin measures have resulted in price increases, not drops; 2021 was no exception.

The hash rate data further shows how China’s absence has improved decentralization, eliminating a weakness that has characterized mining for years.

Bitcoin hash rate distribution chart. Source: CBECI

Woo had considered i potential benefits hidden behind the mining ban even before BTC / USD began its recovery, describing China’s stocks as “altruistic.“

According to estimates, now the biggest hash rate participant of the Bitcoin network is the United States.

Post-China HODLano miners

The current miners’ behavior underlines the long-term outlook of the network participants following the exit of China.

Miners’ outflows remain minimal despite BTC’s price approaching historic highs, while their reserves are close to historic lows, as reported by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin miner outflow chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Both miners and long-term HODLers are refusing to sell at current levels due to expectations of new highs and a top blow-off for BTC / USD that could hit $ 300,000.