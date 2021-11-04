News

The price of BTC has jumped 50% since China ‘selflessly’ banned mining

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

It’s been 150 days since China banned Bitcoin (BTC) mining, and it appears that the measure has favored BTC’s price action.

Five months ago, China caused a considerable but predictable stir by strengthening its hostile policies towards cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoiners to China: thanks for the ban

Like all previous “bans”, China’s move against miners caused temporary price turbulence, coupled with the largest physical upheaval in Bitcoin’s history.

As miners closed their doors and moved out of China, the Bitcoin network’s hash rate plummeted by 50%, and in the months that followed, the difficulty slowly adjusted to the changes.

Since then, however, a powerful renaissance has occurred, and now the network and its security have virtually wiped out any trace of the Chinese impact. Bitcoin’s price action, meanwhile, shows a much clearer trend.

China banned BTC transactions and mining just 150 days ago,summed up analyst Willy Woo.

“Today the network is more decentralized than ever and the price has increased by 50%. Antifragile. “

As Cointelegraph reported, historically Beijing’s anti-Bitcoin measures have resulted in price increases, not drops; 2021 was no exception.

The hash rate data further shows how China’s absence has improved decentralization, eliminating a weakness that has characterized mining for years.

Bitcoin hash rate distribution chart
Bitcoin hash rate distribution chart. Source: CBECI

Woo had considered i potential benefits hidden behind the mining ban even before BTC / USD began its recovery, describing China’s stocks as “altruistic.

According to estimates, now the biggest hash rate participant of the Bitcoin network is the United States.

Post-China HODLano miners

The current miners’ behavior underlines the long-term outlook of the network participants following the exit of China.

Related: New Weekly Closing Record: 5 Things to Watch in Bitcoin This Week

Miners’ outflows remain minimal despite BTC’s price approaching historic highs, while their reserves are close to historic lows, as reported by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin miner outflow chart
Bitcoin miner outflow chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Both miners and long-term HODLers are refusing to sell at current levels due to expectations of new highs and a top blow-off for BTC / USD that could hit $ 300,000.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cardano Drops 10% By Investing.com

September 20, 2021

Cardano al Campo, Camorra ‘betrayed’ by his mother – Chronicle

September 24, 2021

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer a couple

July 16, 2021

Venice 78. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in ‘The last duel’: “A feminist history of the Middle Ages”

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button