the price of BTC is ‘ready for a rally’ towards $ 85,000

According to the Decentrader trading platform, Bitcoin (BTC) is again “ready for a rally”As price action turns bullish on crucial time frames.

In a new market update released on October 29, the company predicted the arrival of new rises for Bitcoin, which remained below its previous all-time high this week.

Target potential of $ 150,000 by the end of the year

Despite recent sideways moves in BTC / USD, the odds are still in favor of short-term gains according to analysts.

While the areas near this year’s two ATHs, $ 63,900 and $ 67,100, are at the center of the discussion, the real obstacles may actually lie in price discovery territory close to $ 100,000. “From a technical, market cycle and on-chain perspective, we continue to believe that the next big trouble zone for BTC won’t come until $ 85,000 – $ 90,000,”Indicates the update.

This is partly due to a cross between the 128-day and 200-day moving averages, which has historically triggered a “sustained” rally.

Bitcoin’s three-day chart, considered a particularly accurate tool by Decentrader, is now bullish, contradicting the current bearish daily and neutral weekly setup.

This is one of the factors influencing price action within a likely channel that could see Bitcoin hit $ 150,000 by early 2022.

BTC / USD chart with channel target. Source: Decentrader

The situation regarding the overall supply of Bitcoin should help as reserves on exchanges continue to decline indicating that traders intend to HODLare instead of selling.

“Evidence continues to suggest that market participants remain bullish. An element supporting this thesis is the continued outflow of Bitcoin from exchanges, while users decide to deposit their Bitcoins in cold storage. The net impact of this trend is the reduction of supply in the short term,”Concluded the update.

“Until this trend changes, it will continue to exert upward pressure on the price as Bitcoin demand is forced to accept higher prices against the limited supply available.”

Bitcoin reserves chart on exchange. Source: Bybt

ARK analyzes the progress of the bull market

Wealth manager ARK Invest is also looking into the Bitcoin situation at the end of “Uptober.”

In the new episode of its dedicated analysis series released this week, the notoriously bullish company listed the relevant metrics for assessing how much gains BTC / USD still remains.

As Cointelegraph reported, most indicate that the bull run is far from over, although some are entering territories that have historically signaled a cycle high.

“In our view, the value of Bitcoin is a function of its economic utility, while the value of bitcoin is a function of its supply and demand. In the short to medium term, we believe investors should be able to assess Bitcoin buyer and seller behavior and use relative value metrics to actively manage bitcoin positions.”Explained a related comment.