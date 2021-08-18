The price of Cardano (ADA) has exceeded the monthly high, is it a good time to buy? – Economics and Finance

The ADA still increased by 25% last week

The ADA price has formed a descending channel pattern

60MA is a potential rebound area

Is it a good time to buy ADA?

Since 1 August the price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by more than 70%. After such a strong push, the ADA price started to decline near the ATH. BTC and ETH have remained stable over the past few days, which makes many altcoins parabolic. Since then, the overall market has started to retreat after experiencing an uptrend for nearly 30 days.

The current retracement is very healthy and fully in line with expectations as it will allow the market to regain strength for the next potential milestone that could push higher.

In recent days, ADA has respected the downtrend channel. This could be a potential bullish flag, which will activate once the upper trend line breaks. At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) needs to break through and stay in the small resistance zone of $ 1.97-2.02.

If the bulls succeed in reaching this target, the ADA will rise to the next resistance level at $ 2.11. If this level is breached, the most important area for breaking new highs is the USD 2.19-2.24 main resistance area. Then ADA will move towards its goal.

Cardano price analysis: ADA / USDT 4-hour chart

At the time of writing, ADA has just left its main support zone. This zone lies between US $ 1.85-1.89 and is a strong rebound area. Along with this support zone is the lower trendline of the descending channel, which has served as support in the past. In addition to these two brands, there is also 60MA. This moving average has been supported for nearly 3 weeks and can be used as a good measure to determine if the ADA is in an uptrend. Breaking these three barriers will cause the ADA to fall back to $ 1.77-1.67.

By looking at the random RSI, we can see how it wraps around the oversold area. This is a common pattern before a stronger rebound. As long as the force can break through 20, we should expect the ADA to continue bouncing. The conventional RSI has fallen for nearly 4 consecutive days, forming an implicit bullish divergence. Once the strength exceeds 50, we can expect Cardano to return to its secondary resistance area.

ADA intraday analysis

Spot exchange rate: $ 1.94

Trend: bullish

Volatility: high

Support: $ 1.89

Resistance Level: $ 1.97

Disclaimer The content presented may include the author’s personal views and is influenced by market conditions. Conduct market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication assumes no responsibility for personal economic losses.