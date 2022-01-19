The price of energy has become unsustainable for companies

Every morning Alessandro Savoldi, one of the three directors of the Brescia-based BTT company, checks the price of gas on the app he has installed on his smartphone. Since receiving his last bill, he has struggled to sleep due to concern over the increase in the price of energy on which the future of his company depends. Until September he was paying 180 thousand euros a month. In December the cost rose to 850 thousand euros: almost fivefold. Savoldi knows he works at a loss. In this period it would not be convenient for him to turn on the plants, but he must do it in order not to lose customers.

Btt receives gears, bars and pieces of steel produced by other companies to treat them at high temperatures, in order to make them more resistant. If the company were to stop, its customers would have to find another one so as not to stop production. “We cannot quintuple the costs because otherwise we would lose customers anyway,” says Savoldi. “We have adjusted the prices and limited the activity to try to contain the losses, even if it is not easy”.

In the same situation there are thousands of Italian companies, for which energy costs have become unsustainable. The most exposed to increases are those that have gas and electricity at the heart of their production: metallurgical, glass, ceramic and cement, wood and paper companies.

According to an estimate by the Confindustria Study Center, in 2022 the cost of energy for companies will be 37 billion. In 2018 the final bill was 8 billion, in 2020 it had already risen to 20 billion. There have been no significant effects on families so far, but perhaps only because it is too early to understand what will happen.

The price of gas, which had remained under control until the beginning of 2021, began to rise in May. It is the raw material that has undergone the greatest increases in the last year: the price has risen by 423 percent worldwide. While the increase in the United States was rather modest, around 66 per cent, the same cannot be said in Europe, where there were increases of 723 per cent compared to December 2019.

It is not easy to find an explanation for the increases, because the causes are more than one. One of the most important reasons is linked to the growing tensions between the European Union and Russia, a country on which a large part of the supply of natural gas depends, which in addition to companies also reaches homes in Europe. In recent months, Russia has also reduced flows through its own gas pipelines that pass through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine, lobbying for the opening of Nord Stream 2, the controversial new large gas pipeline that passes under the Baltic Sea, reaching directly to Germany. .

Nord Stream 2 has been completed, but has not yet opened either because some authorizations would be missing or because various Western governments fear that Russia could use it to increase its influence on Europe and put pressure on ex-Soviet countries such as the ‘Ukraine, from which the gas has passed so far.

The price of gas also increased further following the threat of a Russian offensive in Ukraine and the resulting international tensions.

That gas is used as an instrument of political pressure is also confirmed by the reduction in supplies which partly explains the increase in prices. In fact, in the fourth quarter of 2021, gas supplies from Russia decreased by 25 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. To all this are added the increasingly limited reserves, at historic lows since 2013.

Italy is more exposed to uncertainty than other European countries because it favors natural gas as an energy source. It accounts for 42 per cent of total energy consumption in 2020, compared to 28 per cent in the UK, 26 per cent in Germany which still uses a lot of coal, 23 per cent in Spain which relies on oil, and 17 per cent. percent of France relying on nuclear energy. Although Italy has achieved a moderate use of renewable energy, 11 per cent of energy consumption, the level is not sufficient to contain the role of natural gas and oil.

If prices do not fall, there could also be consequences for the direct and indirect employment of many companies. Giovanni Savorani, president of Confindustria Ceramica and owner of Gigacer, a Faenza-based company, said that the use of ceramics will not decline in the coming years, because in a period of health crisis it is a very useful material for building easy-to-sanitize environments. . “The problem is whether we will continue to make this ceramic or whether countries that have more favorable conditions will make it.”

Also according to Savorani, as for Savoldi, it is unthinkable to transfer the energy price increases on the list prices without consequences on the orders: «The price increases are not done overnight. If someone is good it takes three months, but the bill arrives every month. It is difficult to predict what effects they may have on the holding of orders, we will see it in February-March ».

The first move of many companies has been to limit production to what is strictly necessary, slow down in the departments that consume more energy, ask employees to work even on weekends, when energy is cheaper. When it is not possible to do all this, companies are forced to temporarily close entire lines and ask for layoffs. It happened in Sardinia, at Portovesme Srl, a lead and zinc producer. Over 400 employees went on layoffs when the company shut down the zinc production line.

The temporary closure also involved a series of small related companies that depend on the production of Portovesme Srl. “The companies pay the increase in methane prices, even though there is no methane in Sardinia,” explains Francesco Garau, regional secretary of Filctem CGIL. «For years we have been asking for methane to arrive to support sectors such as agro-industry, the production of aluminum, ceramics and cement, which are very important in Sardinia and which are unable to be competitive. Energy prices need to be controlled ».

Many European governments have already intervened with measures to limit the price increases affecting companies and protect entire industrial sectors. At the moment the Italian government has allocated a total of 8.5 billion to support the costs of bills, but only for families in difficulty. On Wednesday, the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti will meet with representatives of business associations. “The energy storm that we feared a few months ago has arrived,” said Giorgetti announcing the meeting. “Now the problem has two horns: one immediate with respect to the increase in prices and the other that re-proposes the theme of strategic choices that a government must make”.

The Confindustria Study Center has published an analysis in which it suggests some measures to the government: to intervene on the fiscal components of bills by increasing exemptions for the manufacturing sectors; increase the national production of natural gas and rebalance the country’s supply structure on a geopolitical level; promote a reform of the electricity market, with the aim of separating the growing production of renewable energy from the cost of gas production.

According to Sole 24 Ore, the government is working on an intervention between 4 and 5 billion to support businesses. The simplest solution seems to be the use of the proceeds from CO2 auctions, the mechanism for allocating the emission quotas that must be purchased by those who produce energy in order to be able to emit. In 2021 the auctions guaranteed 2.5 billion euros, 1.3 billion could be used.

The ministry of economic development would also have asked to set aside gas stocks for companies, to use the extra revenue from excise duties and to tax the extra profits of energy companies. Applying this last point, however, seems to be rather complex and from the first estimates it seems that the proceeds could be lower than expected: only 2 billion.