The price of gas has risen again due to Russia

On Monday, the price of natural gas began to rise again in Europe. It grew by almost 10 percent, exceeding 80 euros per megawatt hour and then stopped at 76.50.

After the sharp increase in recent months linked to the wider global energy crisis – on 5 October it had reached 117.50 euros per megawatt hour, 400 percent more than at the beginning of the year – the price of gas had fallen when the Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced an increase in supplies to European countries. However, this promise does not appear to have been fulfilled and the price of gas has risen again.

For months Russia had been reducing the gas flows that supply Europe through the pipelines that pass through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine. The Russian government justified itself by saying that it had more requests from Asian countries. Then Putin told Gazprom, the main gas exporting company controlled by the Russian government, to fill some of its gas storage facilities in Germany and Austria by 8 November: he had therefore given hope that gas exports to the ‘Europe would have increased.

Gazprom did indeed partially refuel its plants over the weekend, but did not apply to increase the flow of gas in the pipelines: it is therefore believed that there will not be a significant increase in exports.

A group of MEPs accused Russia of having reduced gas supplies in order to put pressure on the activation of Nord Stream 2, the controversial new large gas pipeline that passes under the Baltic Sea and reaches Germany without passing through others. Eastern European countries. Russia denied doing such a thing. Dmitri Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, told the Russian news agency on Monday Interfax that no progress has been made in activating Nord Stream 2.

More than 20 per cent of the electricity produced in the countries of the European Union is obtained from natural gas, for the most part imported: almost 90 per cent comes from non-member countries, of which almost half (43.6 per cent in 2020) from Russia.

Italy is more exposed than other countries to gas price trends, considering that about 40 percent of the energy produced in our country is used. About two thirds of the Italian energy needs are covered by imports, with the consequent difficulties in keeping the prices under control.

