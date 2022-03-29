The price of gasoline and diesel will drop between 6 to 8 cents starting this Tuesday

The pump price of a liter of regular, premium gasoline and diesel will drop this Tuesday between 6 to 8 cents after the international wholesale market closed yesterday with a reduction in the price of the barrel after significant changes in the demand for the liquid.

This was reported this morning by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), while indicating that the reduction will only be seen at those gas stations that refuel by buying it at the cost it is today.

“At the close of Monday, March 28, importing wholesalers reported drops in sales prices that, for those stations that refuel today, will be reflected in a reduction in pump prices of up to 6 cents. per liter in regular gasoline and 7 in premium, and up to 8 cents per liter in diesel,” the agency detailed in written statements.

For today, DACO recommends an average price for regular gasoline between $1.04 and $1.10. In the case of premium gasoline, the unit recommended an average price of between $1.07 and $1.21 its cost per liter at the pump, while for diesel it ranges between $1.13 and $1.21.

The reason for this drop in the price of fuel responds, according to the dependency, to the total closure (lockdown) which was implemented in ShanghaiChina, following a new uptick in COVID-19 infections.

The confinement in Shanghai, whose population is approximately 26 million inhabitants, represents a reduction in the demand for fuel, which in turn is reflected in the international market.

However, DACO warned that given the instability that the crude oil market is going through in the world, this reduction in the cost of refined liquid would be temporary.

Those consumers who want to file a complaint with the DACO or report the sale of gasoline with prices outside the range recommended by the agency can write to the confidences section at www.daco.pr.gov or to the “DACO in your favor” mailbox on Facebook.