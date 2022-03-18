The price of gasoline increases: these are the prices recommended by DACO for today, March 18

After five days of constant declines and an apparent stability in the oil market, the price of a barrel of crude oil worldwide increased again at the close of Thursday, which will result in an increase in the price of gasoline at pump salesreported today the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO).

“Regarding the local market, at the end of the day on Thursday, March 17, the importing wholesalers reported fluctuations that could represent increases in the pump price of gasoline of between 3 and 6 cents more per liter (depending on the mark), for those stations that are refueled during today,” the agency said in a statement.

Gasoline prices at the pump on March 18, 2022. (DACO)

In recent days, there had been a drop in the price of gasoline, but it has been stressed that the market remains unstable in the face of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The agency mentioned that the factors that “surprisingly” affected the behavior of the world market during Thursday’s session were: questions about the market’s ability to meet demand without counting on Russian oil, while sanctions imposed on that country predict a loss of three million barrels per day of supply; the reduction of US oil reserves; and the escalation of the bombing in Ukraine, which prolongs the war scenario that in recent days seemed to have diminished.

The DACO recalled that before the profit margin freeze order -effective until March 27- all that service station that bought the product at a lower cost cannot change its sale prices to the consumer until it refuels at a different cost.

See the recommended prices for today, March 18:

– Total regular $1.05, premium $1.15 and diesel $1.06

– shell regular $1.04, premium $1.15 and diesel $1.05

– Cougar regular $1.05, premium $1.15 and diesel $1.01

– Toral regular $1.04, premium, $1.13 and diesel $1.09

– Gulf regular $1.04, premium $1.14 and diesel $1.11

– ecomaxx regular $1.06, premium $1.13 and diesel $1.09

– American Gas regular $1.04, premium $1.07 and diesel $1.08

– BVI/Cape Red Gas regular $1.04, premium $1.12 and diesel $1.08