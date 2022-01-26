The price of gasoline is running, it is at its highest since 2013. “In one week, one euro more for a full tank”

Full for the most expensive car in a week: for a 50-liter tank you pay 1.22 euros more for petrol and 1.35 euros more for diesel. But if we look even further back, compared to a year ago, the full tank costs about 15 euros more for both fuels, with a surge of 20.5% for gasoline and 22.3% for diesel, consumers calculate. according to which the sting in a year exceeds 360 euros.

The average price of petrol in self mode costs 2.43 cents more than last week (from 1,754 euros to 1,778) and has reached its maximum since September 2013; the cost of diesel fuel, on the other hand, rose by 2.69 cents (from 1.620 to 1.647). LPG remained stable, from € 0.817 to € 0.816 and while heating oil rose by 2.92 cents (from 1.436 to 1.466), according to the weekly survey of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

In short, a drain on Italian families already crushed by the expensive bills. But the increases in energy prices, consumers recall, also affect the cost of numerous retail products, “considering that in Italy 85% of goods travel by road, and that higher transport costs correspond to retail price lists more expensive, with double damage to the pockets of families »observes the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi. And of course upstream, businesses too are suffering from the flare-up in fuel prices.

