The price of oil falls sharply in the United States and a drop in gasoline is expected on the Island | Others

The significant drop in the price of a barrel of oil of 10% today, given fears of a possible global recession, should represent a pump drop of eight cents a literas soon as this afternoon or tomorrow, assured Esdras Vélez, president of the Association of Gasoline Retailers (ADG).

Vélez explained that the promptness of reflecting the reduction in the price in the pumps will depend on when that retailer buys. “Those who buy this afternoon should already reflect the reduction today. Those who buy tomorrow reflect it tomorrow”, he stressed.

He clarified that in order to experience this reduction in price, the importer must have the good faith to pass that reduction immediately, and the supervision of the Department of Consumer Affairs. (DACO), who must ensure that these savings actually reach the consumer.

“We see the impact quickly when prices go up, but we don’t experience the same speed when they go down. We (retailers) cannot pass the price reduction if it does not reach us”, affirmed the president of the ADG.

The drop in crude oil in the United States would represent that the consumer could be paying in Puerto Rico between $1.13 to $1.15 a liter of regular gasoline.

Today, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) or US crude fell almost 10%, fearing a global recession that would reduce demand for the fuel. At the close of the market, the barrel stood at $98.21, equivalent to $10.22 less than the previous close.