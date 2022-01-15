The price of pasta will increase again: we reveal why

The price of pasta is destined to increase, whether it is 100% Italian wheat or a mix of wheat grown abroad. There is no escape and in this article we will explain why.

For some time we have been dealing with the topic of dear bills andincreased cost of food, in particular of basic necessities or that cannot be missing on the tables of all Italians, such as pasta. There energy crisis which has invested Europe on the one hand and the damage caused by the record heat and the climate change on the other, they are the two causes of the price increase. A steady, albeit slow, increase that is destined to continue at least until the end of next season.

The price increases will not stop, to say it is Vincenzo Divella, of the Apulian brand of the same name. Divella’s CEO points out that, even if we wanted to, 100% Italian production is not possible and would not serve to lower the costs of pasta, since Italian production is not enough to make us self-sufficient. Let’s try to understand why the price of pasta shows no sign of decreasing.

The price of pasta will continue to rise

We have already covered the news regarding the increase in the price of pasta in this article. The alarm announcing the increase in the price of pasta has not yet disappeared and will not do so for long.

According to what was reported on pasta price it is affected by the cost of grain and the rising cost of gas and electricity. These are the three ingredients of pasta and the increase in price. Costs have not risen all together, it has been seen to increase over the months About 30 cents Sometimes. The first increase occurred immediately after the summer, against the increase in the cost of world wheat.

Thus, during the autumn, a whole series of unpredictable increases followed one another that companies were not able to amortize on their own, just think of the increase in cost of cellophane (+ 25%), del gas (+ 300%) andelectricity. From next month, a kilo of pasta, which in the past cost around € 1.10 and today costs € 1.40, will cost 1.52 euros (+ 32%).

Because the increase in the price of pasta is not averted

An increase, that of the price of pasta, which weighs on the pockets of all Italian families and which could get worse in the coming months. According to the CEO of Divella, the main subject could be missing: the grain.

If it is true that Italian wheat is what it is It costs less in the world, with a price that today is set at 56 cents per kilo, it is also true that we do not produce enough to allow 100% Italian wheat self-sufficient production to the pasta factories of the peninsula. Also, the price of wheat can always go up, as it seems from day one to goods exchange of Bari, which recorded an increase of + 6%. This grain crisis has another consequence, as he always points out Vincenzo Divella: Italian farmers, as demand increases, will increase the price.

Unavoidable increase? The reasons behind the rise in the price of wheat and energy

We must ask ourselves why the cost of wheat is constantly increasing, and consequently how this will weigh more and more on the production of pasta and beyond. The question can be answered by the other two ingredients of the recipe: power (gas and electricity) e climate changes.

The price of pasta as we find it in the supermarket is a set of individual material costs, including the cost of energy and of wheat, of course. To talk about the cost of energy, we must refer to the increases in gas and electricity that every Italian has seen in their bills. The same kind of increase has happened to companies. There are several reasons, including the ever-changing geopolitical ones.

The reasons behind the increase in price of wheat, rather. The reason is to be read in the larger picture of the climate change and damage caused by global warming. In particular, it was the high temperatures, drought and fires that gave the coup de grace to the production of wheat in the world. For example in Canada, one of the largest wheat exporters in the world, the drought caused the collapse of production. Even in the United States and France, the climate was not mild.

Months later, with the need to purchase raw materials, the difficulty in finding cheap gas, electricity and wheat, the price of pasta has increased and will continue to do so in the future.