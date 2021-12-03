the price of petrol and diesel drops. The new rates

The collapse of the derivatives of the Petroleum the first effect was the revision of the discount of the gasoline price And diesel, even if for the moment there are no great variations in the territory, except for some modest settlements.

In Week ENI he had already lowered the prices of petrol and diesel by 1 cent per liter, a few days after the previous lowering of LPG, the price of which had been filed by 2 cents. Let’s take a closer look at the current fuel tariffs of the main companies.

The new price of petrol and diesel after the decline

A new intervention on recommended prices was carried out by Api Group, which lowered gasoline and diesel rates by 1.5 cents. On the basis of the data communicated by the Fuel Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development (Mise), the average prices of gasoline, in self-service mode, range between 1.731 euro / liter and 1.758 euro / liter, values ​​which correspond to an average of 1.743 euro. .

The following is detailed the piece of gasoline of the individual companies updated on 2 December:

ENI : € 1,758 / liter (self), € 1,958 / liter (served);

: € 1,758 / liter (self), € 1,958 / liter (served); Api-IP : 1,747 euros / liter (self), 1,919 euros / liter (served);

: 1,747 euros / liter (self), 1,919 euros / liter (served); It : 1,744 euros / liter (self), 1,894 euros / liter (served);

: 1,744 euros / liter (self), 1,894 euros / liter (served); Tamoil : 1,736 euros / liter (self), 1,818 euros / liter (served);

: 1,736 euros / liter (self), 1,818 euros / liter (served); Q8 : 1,739 euros / liter (self), 1,918 euros / liter (served);

: 1,739 euros / liter (self), 1,918 euros / liter (served); Without logo: 1,731 euro / liter (self), 1,782 euro / liter (served);

The average price of diesel in self-service mode it remains at € 1.609 / liter, with a range of values ​​between € 1.618 / liter and € 1.601 / liter. The current tariff is as follows:

ENI : 1,618 euros / liter (self), 1823 euros / liter (served);

: 1,618 euros / liter (self), 1823 euros / liter (served); Api-IP : 1,612 euros / liter (self), 1,806 euros / liter (served);

: 1,612 euros / liter (self), 1,806 euros / liter (served); It : € 1.609 / liter (self), € 1.765 / liter (served);

: € 1.609 / liter (self), € 1.765 / liter (served); Tamoil : € 1.605 / liter (self), € 1.692 / liter (served);

: € 1.605 / liter (self), € 1.692 / liter (served); Q8 : 1,605 euro / liter (self), 1,787 euro / liter (served);

: 1,605 euro / liter (self), 1,787 euro / liter (served); Without logo: 1.601 euro / liter (self), 1.654 (served);

The prices of LPG and methane

In recent days, ENI has made a correction on the recommended price of LPG, with the consequent reduction of 2 cents per liter. The average price is around € 0.836 / liter, with values ​​between € 0.85 / liter and € 0.821 / liter.

The current rates of the LPG They are the following:

ENI : € 0.833 / liter;

: € 0.833 / liter; Api-IP : € 0.85 / liter;

: € 0.85 / liter; It : € 0.843 / liter;

: € 0.843 / liter; Tamoil : € 0.836 / liter;

: € 0.836 / liter; Q8 : € 0.832 / liter;

: € 0.832 / liter; Without logo: € 0.821 / liter;

In conclusion, the average price of the Methane it stands at 1,711 euros / kg and there is a large gap between the average prices of the main distributors: