The price of Polkadot between rallies and collapses: the forecasts

In these days of great volatility, they have been made several forecasts on the price of Polkadot (DOT), definitely discordant with each other.

Polkadot near the ATH

Currently the price hovers around the 42 $, but until a few days ago it was under $ 40. In fact, it had dropped as low as $ 26 at the end of September, after reaching $ 37 in the middle of the month.

Remember that the all-time high, $ 49.35 of May 15, it’s not that far away, as the current price is only 14.6% lower.

Since Saturday, however, it has lost 4.5%, so there are those who fear that the upward trend that started at the beginning of October may now be over. However, DOT gained 19% in the last week, 24% in the last month, and 953% in the last year.

Polkadot (DOT) price predictions:

The forecasts for the future are decidedly conflicting, because there are those who say that it could grow further, and those who instead could decline after the recent increases.

Eg according to the Papal Angel by FX Empire, the DOT’s price in the next few days is expected to return to those $ 37 which were the maximum in September.

Papale notes that Polkadot is currently trading at a premium of 335% from its July lows, and has already come a long way since the crash in late May, when it dropped to $ 18. For at least three months thereafter a head and shoulders pattern followed by a breakout of the horizontal channel kept the price at a considerable distance from the highs.

Despite some favorable news that could support its price in the short term, the price of DOT could return to the supports of $ 38.5 and $ 37.5 if it breaks down the lower trend line.

But if the bulls then bounce the price off these support lines, it could rise again, first back to $ 44 or $ 45, and then perhaps to new highs above the $ 50 threshold.

Polkadot between rallies and collapses

According to Crispus Nyaga by Bankless Times, Polkadot could be on the verge of a big breakout.

The fact is that the current prices are still close to those $ 49 of May 15th, and there would be several investors interested in buying, thanks to the upcoming auctions. parachain.

Also the founder of Polkadot, Gavin Wood, claimed that the network has earmarked approx 18.9 million DOT for further development, and on the daily chart, the price has moved above the 25-day and 50-day EMAs, and especially above the key September resistance level at $ 38.70. Nyaga concludes that the price of DOT will likely continue to rise as the bulls are targeting the psychological level of $ 50.

Instead according to Aamir Sheikh of Cryptopolitan, the bears would have taken control of the price, aiming for $ 40. This would indicate a downward trend, with a further drop in price.

At this stage, therefore, it seems decidedly difficult to obtain clear indications on possible future movements in the price of DOT, also due to the fact that the recent volatility makes it difficult to identify a clear trend in the short term.