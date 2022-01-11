The price of RBIS is rising

SPONSORED POST *

RBIS, the token behind the project ArbiSmart, is well on its way to becoming the first and best breaking coin of 2022. Its price has already risen in value by more than 942% and analysts expect a 7,000% increase by the end of the year.

The price of RBIS in the evolution of Arbismart

The expected price hike is largely based on the fact that in 2022 ArbiSmart is evolving from an automated crypto arbitrage platform into a crypto hub designed to meet the full spectrum of crypto management needs.

In addition to listing process, which kicks off this month, the new RBIS utilities which will be launched during the 2022 will significantly drive demand. These include a yield farming service, an interest-bearing portfolio, crypto-backed banking services, an NFT market, a crypto exchange, and more.

The ArbiSmart platform today

ArbiSmart performs thecrypto arbitrage automated, a low-risk investment strategy that profits from the short windows in which a coin is available at different prices on multiple exchanges at the same time.

ArbiSmart is connected to 35 exchanges which scans 24 hours a day for price differences. When it finds a discrepancy, it buys the coin on the exchange where the price is lower and then sells it where the price is higher to make a profit on the spread.

Since price differences occur between exchanges with the same consistency, in the bear and bull markets, ArbiSmart provides excellent coverage against a collapse. Hence, you will continue to earn a steady profit and your capital will hold its value even if the market collapses.

Profits from crypto arbitrage range from 10.8% to 45% per year, depending on deposit size. Then, if you put your funds into a long-term savings account, where they are locked for a contractual period, you can make up to 1% per day in additional profits. The exact amount you earn will be based on the account currency, the time period for the blocking of funds and the amount of the deposit.

There are also capital gains on the rising value of RBIS, which has risen to nearly ten times its original value and shows no signs of losing momentum. This month alone, RBIS has been listed on exchanges, and is launching its yield farming service, where in exchange for staking your capital you will earn high industry returns and 0.3% commissions on each trade.

The RBIS listing process

RBIS starts the new year with the listing and the made available for trading. The process will be ongoing, with the addition of new exchanges throughout the year. As new communities of crypto holders gain access to the token, the latter is likely to gain more traction globally, enjoying wider recognition and greater legitimacy, while demonstrating its financial viability.

Furthermore, ArbiSmart is a project with EU license, and as a result, the purchase of RBIS through the platform has been limited to those who meet regulatory requirements. Now, however, the token is available to a wider audience, which, with each new exchange, should lead to increased trading volume and liquidity.

Evolution into a crypto hub

Next year will see a flow of new developments for ArbiSmart. In the first half of 2022, the new RBIS utilities will include a marketplace for the purchase and sale of non-fungible tokens (NFT), a new mobile application it’s a interest-bearing wallet which supports both FIAT and crypto.

The second half of this year will see the introduction of a number of additional RBIS utilities, including a cryptocurrency exchange, a launch pad for funding promising new altcoins and a range of banking services supported by cryptocurrencies, international bank account numbers (IBANs), crypto debit cards and international payment services.

Being an ecosystem where all RBIS utilities are interconnected, the use of one service is rewarded when using others in the ArbiSmart crypto hub, driving demand. Thus, for example, wallet users will receive better terms and higher APYs when they purchase NFTs, or join the yield farming program. As demand increases, supply, which is always limited to 450M RBIS, will shrink and this should push the price even higher.

The RBIS token is ready to splash on the moon. It is about to become accessible to a whole new international audience, which should lead to a surge in demand and a rapidly rising price. RBIS won’t remain one of cryptocurrency’s best kept secrets for much longer, so to get a piece of the action before the price explodes, buy RBIS today!

* This item has been paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article nor test the platform.