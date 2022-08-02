The price of regular gasoline is below the dollar for the first time in four months

For the first time since March 17, the price of regular gasoline in Puerto Rico is below the dollar, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported Tuesday.

According to the agency, wholesalers reported average drops of $0.03 per liter for regular gasoline, and $0.04 per liter for diesel.

“Diesel, for its part, will have maximum prices between $1.12 and $1.22 depending on the brand. This represents a considerable reduction compared to the maximum of $1.54 per liter that this product reached in mid-June, when it registered historical prices,” the agency said in a press release.

Gasoline prices at the pump on August 2, 2022, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs. (DACO)

“The prices reported for today will apply to any station that is replenished during the day. The tables reported by the DACO reflect the maximum prices considering the maximum allowed as profit margin. For this reason, stations with prices below those reported in said tables could be found.”he emphasized.

On the other hand, DACO reported that at the end of July, fuel supplies in Puerto Rico were about 20 days for regular gasoline (about 70 million gallons); 33 for the premium; and 58 for diesel.