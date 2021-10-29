The price of the Binance Coin cryptocurrency jumped more than 4% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) had an increase of 4.71% to $ 507.47; the positive trend observed in the last week continues, during which the cryptocurrency recorded a gain of 4.00%, then moving from $ 485.22 to its current price. Currently, the all-time high of the coin is $ 686.31.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, Binance Coin’s trading volume has increased by 4.00% in line with the circulating supply of the digital currency, which has increased by 0.35%; the figure brings the current offer to 168.14 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 100.00% of its maximum offer of 168.14 million. According to our data, BNB’s current ranking by market cap is # 3 at $ 84.88 billion.

Where can you buy Binance Coin?

