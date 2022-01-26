The price of the Binance Coin cryptocurrency jumped more than 9% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) recorded an increase of 9.33% to 397.62 dollars, in contrast to what was observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency had a decline of 15%, then moving from 466.08 dollars at its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 686.31.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.











© Provided by Benzinga

price_chart





Over the past week, Binance Coin’s trading volume has increased by 12% in line with the circulating supply of the digital currency, which has increased by 0.09%; the figure brings the current offer to 168.14 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 100% of its maximum offer of 168.14 million coins. According to our data, BNB’s current ranking by market cap is # 4 at $ 66.55 billion.











© Provided by Benzinga

supply_and_vol





Where can you buy Binance Coin?

If you are interested in purchasing Binance Coin or want to learn more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.