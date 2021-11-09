News

The price of the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency jumped more than 11% in 24 hours

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

In the last 24 hours the price of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) had an 11.71% rise to $ 687.29; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen a rise of 16.00%, then moving from $ 597.52 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 3,785.82.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

In the last week the trading volume of the coin has risen by 40.00%, while the circulating supply has had a decrease of 0.72%; it is estimated that this figure brings the current circulating offer to 89.98% of its maximum offer, which is equal to 21.00 million coins. BCH’s current ranking by market cap is # 19 at $ 12.99 billion.

supply_and_vol

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rust, Baldwin case, the gun control officer breaks the silence: “Manufacturers’ fault”

2 weeks ago

Dogecoin, commission reduction postponed

August 20, 2021

Elisabetta Canalis returns to Italy: crisis with her husband | The indiscretion – the Democrat

September 23, 2021

discover all its measurements

July 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button