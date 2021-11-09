The price of the Bitcoin Cash cryptocurrency jumped more than 11% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) had an 11.71% rise to $ 687.29; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen a rise of 16.00%, then moving from $ 597.52 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 3,785.82.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Bitcoin Cash over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

In the last week the trading volume of the coin has risen by 40.00%, while the circulating supply has had a decrease of 0.72%; it is estimated that this figure brings the current circulating offer to 89.98% of its maximum offer, which is equal to 21.00 million coins. BCH’s current ranking by market cap is # 19 at $ 12.99 billion.

