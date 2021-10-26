News

The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has risen by more than 5% in 24 hours

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the last 24 hours the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a 5.14% rise to $ 57,606; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen a rise of 7.00%, then moving from $ 53,701.38 to its current price. Currently, the all-time high of the coin is $ 64,805.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

Over the past week, Bitcoin’s trading volume has risen by 4.00%, moving in the same direction as the cryptocurrency’s overall circulating supply, which has seen an increase of 0.51%; this figure brings the current supply to 18.84 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 89.73% of its maximum bid, quantified at 2. According to our data, the current ranking of BTC by market capitalization is # 1 at $ 1.08 trillion.

supply_and_vol

Loading...
Advertisements

Where can you buy Bitcoin?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support BTC:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

818
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
670
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
653
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
578
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
544
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
438
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
428
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
361
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
333
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
301
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top