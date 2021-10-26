The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency has risen by more than 5% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a 5.14% rise to $ 57,606; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen a rise of 7.00%, then moving from $ 53,701.38 to its current price. Currently, the all-time high of the coin is $ 64,805.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, Bitcoin’s trading volume has risen by 4.00%, moving in the same direction as the cryptocurrency’s overall circulating supply, which has seen an increase of 0.51%; this figure brings the current supply to 18.84 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 89.73% of its maximum bid, quantified at 2. According to our data, the current ranking of BTC by market capitalization is # 1 at $ 1.08 trillion.

