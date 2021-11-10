News

The price of the Cardano cryptocurrency jumped more than 14% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was up 14.03% to $ 2.32. Over the past week, ADA has seen an increase of over 18.00%, from $ 1.99 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is 3.09 dollars.

The chart below compares Cardano’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week the trading volume of the coin has risen by 220.00%; the total circulating offer for the coin increased by 0.15% to over 32.07 billion coins, which is estimated to correspond to 71.26% of its maximum offer, equal to 45.00 billion coins. The current ranking of ADA by market capitalization it is # 4 a 74.87 billion dollars.

Where can you buy Cardano?

If you are interested in buying Cardano or want to know more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

