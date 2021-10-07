News

The price of the Cardano cryptocurrency jumped more than 5% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had a 5.0% increase to $ 2.32; the positive trend observed in the last week continues, during which the cryptocurrency recorded a gain of 11.0%, then moving from $ 2.09 to its current price. In the last 24 hours the price of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had a 5.0% increase to $ 2.32; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen an increase of 11.0%, then moving from 2.09 dollars to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is 3.09 dollars.

The chart below compares Cardano’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, Cardano’s trading volume rose 28.0%, moving in the same direction as the cryptocurrency’s overall circulating supply, which saw a 0.31% increase; this figure brings the current offer to 32.07 billion coins, which is estimated to correspond to 71.26% of its maximum offer, quantified at 4. According to our data, the current position in the ranking of ADA by market capitalization is # 3 at $ 74.35 billion.

Where can you buy Cardano?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support ADA:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

