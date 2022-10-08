The price of the dollar in Colombia does not stop rising and closed the week more expensive than eight days ago

Driven by the weakening of the Colombian peso and the fear of a recession that is still latent in economies such as the United States and Europe, the price of the dollar in Colombia continues to shoot up and this Friday –October 7– it once again ended its operations above 4,600 pesos and more expensive than eight days ago, after a day of strong increases.

Although it started with a slight crash, According to the Banco de la República, the last price for this day was 4,620 pesos, a figure that is 10 pesos above last Friday, September 30, when it was $4,610 and also exceeds the session reports by more than 6 pesos. previous (Thursday, October 6), in which it closed at 4,613 pesos and 50 cents.

However, and despite the fact that it gained ground in its balance sheet, throughout the day this foreign currency moved in the foreign exchange market, with an average value of 4,606 pesos and 16 cents, a figure that yields 21 pesos and 45 cents compared to at the Market Representative Rate set by the Financial Superintendence at 4,627 pesos and 61 cents.

Currency balance – October 7 – Photo: Colombian stock exchange

It should be remembered that in the previous session, the currency ended the day with a last price of 4,613 pesos with 50 cents, thus rising 31.6 compared to the closing value of last Wednesday, when it was at 4,581 pesos with 90 cents.

Wednesday and Thursday were two days of increases for the dollar, a trend that, apparently, is reversed today, since a sharp collapse is marked.

Now, it must be taken into account that at the start of the week last Monday –October 3– the greenback fell more than 80 pesos thanks to the rebound in oil prices.

The inflation data revealed this week by the Dane revived the specter of a recession for next year and it generated a drop in the Colombian peso to such an extent that the dollar not only recovered what was ceded, but also closed 10 pesos higher than last week.

The mix of a high cost of living, which reached its highest point since 1999, and the imposition of new taxes with the tax reform, are generating a scenario of uncertainty that is leading many analysts to lower their economic growth projections for next year, in which the winds are even blowing of a possible reversal of the good rhythm that the country had brought since the pandemic.

Proof of this can be seen in the forecasts of the Banco de la República, which went from 1.1% to 0.7%, or of Fedesarrollo, whose growth vision for the coming year will be 2.1%, a figure that is much lower. than the 3.2% that was had in the month of August. In both cases, a 2023 with skyrocketing inflation is also expected.

According to experts and analysts, the loss of purchasing power that is coming due to inflation and the respective increase in interest rates, added to the blow that will be given to consumption with taxes such as that of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, will be key factors that will have a negative impact on the pockets of Colombian households, which They are already looking for strategies to make money pay for them.

The sablazo of a former Minister of Finance

This devaluation of the peso against the dollar was taken advantage of by the former Minister of Finance Mauricio Cárdenas Santamaría, who sent a saber blow to the way in which the reins of the country’s economy are being held and pointed out that the crisis is perhaps not the fault of what what happens outside, but of the bad decisions that are being made inside the country.

Cárdenas drew attention to the international price of oil, which has been soaring all day, and the fall of currencies such as the Russian and the national, which have not been able to take advantage of this rebound to cut off the dollar, as has happened in other countries whose economy depends on crude oil.

The two global currencies that fall the most today are the Russian ruble and the Colombian peso. The two oil exporters whose price goes up. What is the explanation? It’s not economics, it’s politics. – Mauricio Cárdenas S. (@MauricioCard) October 6, 2022

“The two global currencies that fall the most today are the Russian ruble and the Colombian peso. The two oil exporters whose price goes up. What is the explanation? It’s not the economy, it’s politics,” said the former finance minister.

Since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) announced a cut of two million barrels in its production for November, the value of a barrel of crude oil has soared above 90 dollars per barrel, situation that has not been able to be taken advantage of by Colombia to make the dollar fall.