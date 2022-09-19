The price of the dollar in Cuba is close to 180 pesos in the informal market

The price of the US dollar has been experiencing a marked acceleration in recent days against the national currency, and right now it is trading at around $175.00 Cuban pesos, although in some purchase and sale announcements it is already offered at $180.00 CUP.

As confirmed by several media outlets, the US currency has continued to climb and day after day sets a new record in its exchange rate against the national currency. The accelerated rise of the US dollar has been driven by the recent decision of the Cuban government to sell USD and other foreign currencies in a limited quantity and at a price almost 5 times higher than the one established at the beginning of the Ordering Task.

The initiative was of little use for the declared purpose of taking back the reins of the foreign exchange market in the country. The demand for US dollars, euros, and MLC (virtual dollars deposited in bank accounts) is so high and the supply by the state so low, that all the leading role continues to be played by the informal foreign exchange market.

A high percentage of Cubans on the island desperately seek dollars or euros in large volumes with the aim of emigrating from the country. Others pursue the MLC (or any foreign currency exchangeable in this denomination) with the aim of buying in MLC stores, where only certain basic necessities are offered, in the midst of the generalized crisis that Cubans are suffering.

The current prices of the dollar, the euro and the MLC

The ill-advised decision of the government to start selling dollars in small drops, and with an exchange rate much closer to the values ​​of the informal market than to those at the beginning of the Ordering Task (2$24.00 CUP x $1.00 USD), has only served to that the value of the US bill skyrockets in the informal market, with the corresponding devaluation of the Cuban peso.

According to the estimates that the alternative publication El Toque proposes every day, today the US dollar, the euro and the MLC share an exchange rate of around $175.00 pesos. However, in several groups and social networks dedicated to the purchase and sale of currencies, advertisements with higher exchange rates and even $180.00 pesos are already observed. Such is the case of Cambio MLC, the largest Telegram group dedicated to these purposes.