The price of the dollar, the euro and the MLC in the informal market continues to fall

Currencies continued to fall this Thursday in the Cuban informal market. This is reflected in the data provided by the independent media elToque, which daily establishes an average based on the review of currency buying and selling sites on the Internet and social networks.

Both the euro and the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) are trading today at $180 CUP. The US dollar also fell, as it is sold at $183 CUP, five pesos less than on Tuesday.

The fluctuation goes against the grain of the rate established in the State Exchange Houses by the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Central Bank of Cuba. There the dollar continues at a price of $123.60 CUP.

Much is speculated about the causes of this fall, which according to some is due to the rumor that Nicaragua would put an end to free visas. It is no secret to anyone that the largest currency movement is generated in order to pay for plane tickets and assume other expenses in order to emigrate to the United States.

There is also a demand to be able to buy in the stores in MLC, where it is only possible to buy certain foods, as well as toiletries and other products.

Already before the foreign currencies had reported a drop in prices. That happened in May, when the government announced that it would sell currencies from other nations. However, the delay in implementing the measure, and its limited scope once implemented, ended up sending prices skyrocketing to record values.

Economic crisis and currency circulation

The ongoing crisis in the Cuban economy worsened during the pandemic, when one of its main foreign exchange-generating items, tourism, suffered a huge drop. Before, another blow had come when the provision of services by the island’s doctors in Brazil and other countries ended.

In the midst of this panorama, the Cuban government decided to implement the so-called Ordering Task, to eliminate the CUC and establish a single currency. However, the planned inflationary parameters got out of hand, and since then prices have done nothing but rise.

In practice, now more coins circulate than before the aforementioned ordering.