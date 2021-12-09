The price of the new Ducati DesertX

The new Ducati DesertX is the modern interpretation of the lines of the enduro motorcycles of the 80s according to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. The engine is the twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta 11 ° of 937 cc with desmodromic distribution, optimized specifically for this bike. In this Euro 5 configuration the engine delivers a maximum power of 110 HP at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox has dedicated ratios: the ratios have been shortened. The gearbox works in conjunction with the DQS Up & Down.

The chassis uses a new steel trellis frame, which works in combination with long travel suspension with specific settings. 250 i mm of ground clearance, 202 i kg of motorcycle weight (dry, 223 in odm) DesertX mounts completely new wheels for a Ducati: spoked wheels in sizes 21 “at the front and 18” at the rear. The saddle is positioned 875 mm from the ground. The tank has a capacity of over 21 liters and an additional rear tank with a capacity of 8 liters is available as an option.

6 riding modes present, which work in combination with the 4 Power Modes (Full 110 HP, High 95 HP, Medium 75 HP and Low 75 HP). Also standard is EBC (Engine Brake Control) adjustable on 3 levels, DTC (Ducati Traction Control, 8 levels), DWC (Ducati Wheelie Control, 4 levels) and ABS Cornering (3 levels, the less invasive one is active only on the front wheel) . ABS is also fully deactivatable. The DesertX is equipped with a vertically oriented high resolution 5 ”color TFT display. The headlight system is of the full LED type. For all the details of this new model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the topic of this article: the price.

The new Ducati DesertX 2022 is on sale at a price of 16,240 euros cim The 35 kW version costs 1,000 euros less.

The price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “putting on the road”. that Motociclismo quantifies in 250 euros.