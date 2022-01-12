News

The price of the Polkadot cryptocurrency has risen by more than 10% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) was up 10.80% to $ 27.32; this is a trend contrary to the trend observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency recorded a decline of 9%, then moving from $ 30 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 54.98.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Polkadot over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

In the last week, the trading volume of Polkadot has registered + 26%, as has the total circulating supply of the coin, which has observed an increase of 0.07%; this figure brings the current supply to 1.07 billion coins. According to our data, DOT’s current ranking by market cap is # 9 at $ 29.35 billion.

Where can you buy Polkadot?

If you are interested in buying Polkadot or want to know more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

