The price of the Polkadot cryptocurrency has risen by more than 15% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) had an increase of 15.60% to $ 47.91; the positive trend recorded in the last week is confirmed, during which the cryptocurrency has seen an increase of 9.00%, then moving from $ 43.79 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 49.35.

The chart below compares Polkadot’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

In the last week the trading volume of the coin increased by 59.00%, contrary to its total circulating supply, which instead decreased by 3.77%; this figure brings the current supply to 1.05 billion coins. According to our data, DOT’s current ranking by market cap is # 8 at $ 47.69 billion.

Where can you buy Polkadot?

