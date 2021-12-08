The price of the Polkadot cryptocurrency jumped more than 7% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) recorded an increase of 7.98% to 38.54 dollars, in contrast to what was observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency had a decline of 5%, then going from 40.45 dollars at its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 54.98.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Polkadot over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has increased by 16%, while its overall circulating supply has fallen by 0.35%. DOT’s current ranking by market cap is # 8 at $ 40.68 billion.

