The price of the US dollar records a new record this week in Cuba

At the end of this last week, the US dollar registered a new increase in its price with respect to the Cuban peso. The euro and the MLC are also bought on the rise in the informal currency market in Cuba.



In a hostile socio-economic environment comparable only to that of the 1990s, during the so-called special period, Cubans notice how their national currency continues to lose value against other foreign currencies. Especially the US dollar, which is getting closer to the extreme values ​​it had 30 years ago.

Although the USD is still bought well below the $150.00 CUP in which it was paid during 1993 and 1994, it registers an unstoppable increase in its price in the country.

Even more striking is the price of the MLC, a denomination that refers to the virtual US dollar itself. In other words, deposited from abroad on a special magnetic card, which allows its holder to buy at the MLC Stores.

And on the other hand, in correspondence with the international currency market, the euro is quoted much higher than the previous two and is already around $125.00 CUP.

The worst thing about the current financial crisis that Cuba is going through is that it will not be reversed in the short term. The forecasts of the economists are clear in affirming that the gap between the Cuban peso and the main foreign currencies will continue to increase.

The government itself has repeatedly stated that it is not in a position to sell dollars to citizens. And as long as this does not happen, there is no point in setting a new exchange rate different from the one already established in January 2021. However, maintaining a ratio of $1.00 = $24.00 CUP in the country’s banks and CADECA is not only misleading but disrespectful to Cubans.

Under such conditions, the “informal foreign exchange market” is the only formal one. And there the prices of the US dollar and the euro quadruple the fixed rate imposed by the state.

Price of the dollar, the euro and the MLC this week

This week the three currencies followed in the country experienced an increase in their exchange rates. In each case they register an increase of approximately two Cuban pesos.

American dollar

sale price: $107.00 CUP

price in purchase ads: $104.00 CUP

MLC