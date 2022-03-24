the price of this POCO plummets

Its interior houses the processor MediaTek Dimension 700 7nm It does not reach 120 Hz, but 90 Hz with DynamicSwitch is enough to give us a smooth and pleasant experience. Adjust the refresh rate between 90 Hz, 60 Hz, 50 Hz and 30 Hz depending on the content displayed on the screen to save battery power.

This Chinese smartphone is one of the best purchases you can make if you plan to spend around 200 euros. This POCO mobile has a large 6.5-inch IPS screen and Full HD+ resolution . A smartphone with an attractive design available in different colors and that we find on sale in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in black and yellow.

We refer to LITTLE M3 5G . POCO’s M range stands out for its Full HD+ screens where this terminal offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz and, in addition, has 5G connectivity. Let’s see what its strengths are.

Great autonomy

The battery of this POCO mobile lasts all day thanks to its 5000mAh capacity. Enough energy that you can supplement with 18W fast charge. To this we have to add that it has NFC technology that will allow you to pay without even having to take your wallet out of your pocket.

As for the camera, it has 3 sensors on the back where the main one is 48 MP, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. It has photography functions such as night mode, AI 5.0 camera and video functions in macro mode, time-lapse or slow motion among others. The selfie camera is 8 MP with an f/2.0 aperture.

The POCO M3 5G comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 11, a customization layer that allows you to configure the mobile as you please. But without a doubt, the best thing right now is its price. Available on Amazon with a 23% discount above its recommended price, now you can buy this POCO for €212.99 in black and €192 in yellow.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.