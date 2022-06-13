If you are one of those people who every time a movie is released you like to go see it at the cinemamaybe from now on it will be a little more difficult for you since due to inflation, the price on tickets I know will increase by 30% above its normal price.

The foregoing will begin to apply from the month of June, which means that two of the best-known chains in this industry, Cinemex and Cinepolis, will start applying these rates within a few days.

The price of tickets at Cinemex and Cinépolis will rise by 30%. Photo: Reform



These increases are a consequence of the most complicated part of the pandemic between 2020-2021, which had a considerable economic impact on several industries and caused one of the most feared effects: inflation.

Currently, inflation exceeds 7% for this month of June, which means that people will have to face increases in several sectors, one of them will be reflected in movie tickets and some combos, since For example, soft drinks also increased in price.

Usually, morning shows used to be priced lower, but the bad news is that this will no longer be the case, as shows on low-crowd days like Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and after 12: 30 of the day, they will have an increase of between 79 and 87 pesos.

According to Inegi data, for weekend premieres, 29% will be applied to the ticket price, meanwhile, tickets from Friday to Sunday will have an average cost of 110 pesos, when before it was 85 pesos.

According to the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine), there was an annual drop of 81.5% of tickets sold in 2020, a total of 62 million compared to 335 million in 2019, the best year of the decade.

Finally, this caused a 75.5% reduction in box office revenue in 2020, a total of 417 million pesos (USD 20.85 million) compared to 1,707 million (just over USD 85 million) the previous year.

