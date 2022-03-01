The price of wheat hits its maximum since 2008 due to the war in Ukraine

The price of wheat rose this Tuesday more than 5% and touched its highest level since 2008 in the US markets as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wheat futures contracts, which had already experienced strong advances in recent days, continued to rise to exceed 984 cents per bushel (about 27 kilos) in the reference market in the US earlier in the day, In Chicago.

According to analysts, Wheat is one of the agricultural products most exposed to the conflict in Eastern Europegiven that both Russia and Ukraine are among the largest international exporters.

Combined, Russia and the Ukraine produce about a quarter of the total grain grown in the world.

The UN and other organizations have already warned that the war could have a major impact on the world’s food supply, especially in the nations most in need.

The World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations agency that supports countries at risk of hunger, buys more than half of its wheat in Ukraine, according to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, in a speech today. .

Guterres warned that if the Ukrainian harvest is lost due to the conflict, prices could skyrocket and aggravate world hunger.