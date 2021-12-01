The price of Xbox Series S on Amazon drops again, a new offer

Xbox Series S dominated Black Friday thanks to an aggressive price and ideally the small Microsoft console will continue to sell well even during the Christmas season. In this regard, we would like to point out a new price drop on Amazon.

The console is available for immediate delivery on Amazon, Xbox Series S costs 275 euros, slightly down from the 279.99 euros of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. This is a good offer that will allow you to buy a next-gen console at a discounted price. The price on offer refers only and exclusively to the standard package without games or other content and only includes the white console, the controller (Robot White color), an HDMI cable and power cable.

Xbox Series S It is compatible with all Xbox One and Xbox Series X games and accessories, in recent months Microsoft has increased the production of Xbox Series S to meet the high demand and if recovering an Xbox Series X or a PS5 seems not too easy, Xbox Series S is easily available at a low price and this is pushing many players to dive into next-gen Microsoft, thanks also to new games on Game Pass such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.