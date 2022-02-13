The price of XRP goes up

Ripple, a Fintech company, makes substantial progress in its legal fight with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The XRP issue (the world’s seventh largest cryptocurrency) will be resolved soon, according to CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who is optimistic about the closing date of the case. XRP continued a week-long surge in the market today, which began after a judge in an ongoing legal fight between Ripple and the SEC ruled in favor of Ripple.

Judge Analisa Torres said late last week that she would authorize the release of some documents relating to the dispute, which has been ongoing for over a year and concerns how the XRP cryptocurrency has been sold.

SEC Vs. Ripple

A lawsuit filed nearly two years ago could determine Ripple’s fate. The SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives on December 22, 2020. They allegedly traded $ 1.3 billion worth of their XRP cryptocurrency for security without informing the SEC. They point to its Ripple funding and claim that the company’s platform is not decentralized. Ripple then argued that the SEC’s decision is biased.

In a civil suit filed in late December, the SEC argued that XRP is a stock as it is needed to support Ripple’s infrastructure, which allows merchants to conduct financial transactions. Due to the sales of XRP, the administration of the platform was also well funded.

Total XRP market cap at $ 40.671 billion in daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Under SEC requirements, securities must be registered with the SEC, and certain financial information must be made public. The aim is to fight fraud and protect the interests of investors. When deciding whether a virtual currency is a security, the commission employs the “Howey Test,” based on the 1946 Supreme Court decision in SEC v. WJ Howey Co. The criteria are that if an asset is sold with the prospect of benefiting from the work of others, qualifies as a title. The SEC’s current definition of XRP in their case would satisfy the Howey test. As of now, each side is still gathering evidence to support their separate claims.

What to expect from Ripple?

As news of the case spreads, XRP gains popularity. As investors digest the news, the currency rose 18%, trading at around 80 cents. Trading volume is also increasing, with more than $ 3.4 billion in XRP changing hands since Tuesday, a nearly 250% increase from the previous day.

Investors are quite excited about Ripple’s pricing potential. However, how high can XRP go? What is the limit of the value of XRP? To find out what the experts think, let’s take a look at some XRP price predictions:

Ripple – cause or not – is expected to cross the $ 1 mark this year. According to CoinPriceForecast, XRP will be worth $ 1.07 by the end of the year. A similar prognosis is made by Digitalcoin, which predicts a price of $ 1.09 for XRP by the end of 2022. Wallet Investor is a little more optimistic about XRP in 12 months. According to the website, the currency is expected to be worth $ 1.23 in February 2023. Meanwhile, Gov Capital’s one-year projection is similar, with XRP expected to trade at $ 1.29 by February next year.